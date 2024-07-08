PDS Planning Inc Invests $79,000 in Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL)

PDS Planning Inc acquired a new position in Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SSL. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sasol by 13.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 387,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,302,000 after buying an additional 47,446 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Sasol during the third quarter valued at $212,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in Sasol by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 53,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,812 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Sasol during the fourth quarter valued at $1,400,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Sasol by 7,100.7% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 65,814 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 64,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Sasol Stock Performance

NYSE:SSL opened at $7.87 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.15 and its 200 day moving average is $7.93. Sasol Limited has a fifty-two week low of $6.22 and a fifty-two week high of $14.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Sasol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd.

About Sasol

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. It offers alumina, such as battery materials, catalyst supports, abrasives and polishing, and polymer additives; cobalt fischer-tropsch; carbon-based products; recarburiser; graphite electrodes; mono-ethylene glycol, ethylene, propylene, sasfroth blends, sodium cyanide, caustic soda, hydrochloric acid, sulfuric acid, calcium chloride, chlorine, alcohols, aromatic blends, methyl alcohol, polyethylene, polypropylene, polyvinyl chloride, cresols, xylenols, phenols, limestone ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate solution, and nitric acid.

