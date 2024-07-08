PDS Planning Inc Raises Stock Position in LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL)

PDS Planning Inc boosted its holdings in shares of LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL – Free Report) by 20.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,333 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,290 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in LG Display were worth $128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LPL. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of LG Display by 307.5% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,756 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,098 shares during the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC lifted its stake in LG Display by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 19,608 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 5,935 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LG Display by 71.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 14,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 6,168 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of LG Display by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 18,073 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 7,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in LG Display during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered LG Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

LG Display Trading Up 5.0 %

Shares of LPL stock opened at $4.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.87 and its 200 day moving average is $4.21. LG Display Co., Ltd. has a 12-month low of $3.45 and a 12-month high of $6.08.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The electronics maker reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter. LG Display had a negative return on equity of 24.29% and a negative net margin of 10.46%. On average, equities analysts expect that LG Display Co., Ltd. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LG Display Company Profile

LG Display Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.

