PDS Planning Inc Takes $204,000 Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

PDS Planning Inc acquired a new position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 166 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 18,396 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,510,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 21,998 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $18,540,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 54,514 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,325.00 to $1,440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com upgraded TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,380.00 to $1,395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,250.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,285.00 to $1,518.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,414.06.

TransDigm Group Price Performance

NYSE:TDG opened at $1,274.55 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $71.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,307.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,196.96. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a one year low of $802.46 and a one year high of $1,369.57.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $7.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.42 by $0.57. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 21.22% and a negative return on equity of 63.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 30.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at TransDigm Group

In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 197 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,318.14, for a total transaction of $259,673.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,216.16, for a total transaction of $12,161,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,921,433.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,318.14, for a total value of $259,673.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,833 shares of company stock worth $131,249,183 in the last ninety days. 4.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TransDigm Group Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Featured Articles

