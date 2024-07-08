PDS Planning Inc Takes Position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

PDS Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Grid during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of National Grid during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new position in National Grid during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of National Grid in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of National Grid by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. 4.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get National Grid alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NGG shares. BNP Paribas raised National Grid from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Citigroup upgraded National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, National Grid currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

National Grid Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE:NGG opened at $60.05 on Monday. National Grid plc has a twelve month low of $55.13 and a twelve month high of $73.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.38.

National Grid Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $2.4939 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This is a positive change from National Grid’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.19. This represents a dividend yield of 6%.

About National Grid

(Free Report)

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.