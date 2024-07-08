PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.92.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PMT shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price (up from $14.50) on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

PMT stock opened at $13.77 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.21. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $10.52 and a 52-week high of $15.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.62%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.67%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 94.9% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 251.8% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 7,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 5,015 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, through its subsidiary, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through: Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, subordinate mortgage-backed securities (MBS), distressed loans, and real estate.

