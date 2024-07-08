Peter Fowler Purchases 185,000 Shares of Westminster Group PLC (LON:WSG) Stock

Westminster Group PLC (LON:WSG – Get Free Report) insider Peter Fowler purchased 185,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of £5,550 ($7,019.98).

Westminster Group Trading Up 0.4 %

Westminster Group stock traded up GBX 0.01 ($0.00) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 2.90 ($0.04). The stock had a trading volume of 1,658,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,339,468. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2.03. Westminster Group PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 1.03 ($0.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 4.24 ($0.05). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market capitalization of £9.59 million, a PE ratio of -145.00 and a beta of 1.92.

Get Westminster Group alerts:

Westminster Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Westminster Group PLC, a specialist security and services company, designs and supplies technology security solutions and services to governments and government agencies, non-governmental organizations, and blue-chip commercial organizations worldwide. It operates through two segments, Managed Services and Technology.

Receive News & Ratings for Westminster Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westminster Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.