Peterson Wealth Services Buys 44 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Peterson Wealth Services increased its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,004 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Services’ holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Scott & Selber Inc. grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 0.4% in the first quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 12,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $6,118,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 6.4% in the first quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 19.5% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,626 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 3.2% in the first quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 3,661 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centric Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.1% in the first quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 1,027 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Sheryl Sandberg sold 105,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.71, for a total transaction of $50,054,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 630,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,466,976.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 5,058 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total transaction of $2,386,617.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 15,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,272,152.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sheryl Sandberg sold 105,000 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.71, for a total value of $50,054,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 630,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,466,976.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 251,905 shares of company stock worth $123,528,726 over the last quarter. Insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Up 5.9 %

META opened at $539.91 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $484.36 and its 200 day moving average is $461.69. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.38 and a fifty-two week high of $540.87.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.39. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 32.06%. The business had revenue of $36.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.28 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

META has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $475.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $585.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $520.00 to $562.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $520.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $511.27.

Get Our Latest Analysis on META

Meta Platforms Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.