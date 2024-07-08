Peterson Wealth Services Has $1.90 Million Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Peterson Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 221.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,567 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,754 shares during the quarter. Peterson Wealth Services’ holdings in Walmart were worth $1,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWS Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 201.4% during the 1st quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,769 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 5,860 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 208.2% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 36,190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 24,446 shares in the last quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 112.3% during the 1st quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,268 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 4,374 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 206.8% during the 1st quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 6,718 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 4,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centric Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 265.0% during the 1st quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 8,687 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 6,307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 3,633,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.80, for a total value of $242,737,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 636,898,811 shares in the company, valued at $42,544,840,574.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 3,633,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.80, for a total value of $242,737,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 636,898,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,544,840,574.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total value of $1,991,790.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,960,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,851,892.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,525,340 shares of company stock worth $953,023,399. 45.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walmart Trading Up 2.6 %

WMT stock opened at $70.04 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $563.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.97, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.85 and a twelve month high of $70.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.93 and a 200-day moving average of $60.01.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.57 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Walmart from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Walmart from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Walmart from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Walmart from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.47.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

