Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS) Given “Buy” Rating at Canaccord Genuity Group

Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a report released on Monday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 350 ($4.43) price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PETS. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Pets at Home Group from GBX 390 ($4.93) to GBX 330 ($4.17) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.38) price objective on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th.

Pets at Home Group Stock Up 0.5 %

Insider Activity at Pets at Home Group

PETS opened at GBX 300 ($3.79) on Monday. Pets at Home Group has a 1-year low of GBX 251 ($3.17) and a 1-year high of GBX 400.20 ($5.06). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 296.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 289.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.27. The stock has a market cap of £1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 1,875.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.55.

In related news, insider Michael Iddon sold 17,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 289 ($3.66), for a total transaction of £51,534.48 ($65,184.01). 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pets at Home Group Company Profile

Pets at Home Group Plc engages in the specialist omnichannel retailing of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail, Vet Group, and Central. The company offers pet grooming services comprising a full dog groom, bath, microchipping, and nail clipping; and pet insurance products.

