Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) Given Buy Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 152.43% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ PHAT opened at $10.30 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $602.86 million, a P/E ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 0.68. Phathom Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $6.07 and a 1-year high of $17.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.45.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Phathom Pharmaceuticals will post -5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PHAT. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 99,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 22,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 4,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada for an investigational potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

