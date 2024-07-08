Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Stock Holdings Lifted by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,511 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $3,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on PSX shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Phillips 66 from $170.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Phillips 66 from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Bank of America upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.07.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PSX traded down $2.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $136.29. The stock had a trading volume of 701,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,744,103. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $98.65 and a 52 week high of $174.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.34.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 3.84%. The firm had revenue of $36.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.21 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Phillips 66

In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 37,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total value of $5,502,783.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,051,617. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

