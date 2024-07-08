PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:ZROZ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:ZROZ – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 340,251 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the previous session’s volume of 322,074 shares.The stock last traded at $75.38 and had previously closed at $75.41.

PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 142.9% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $135,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 151.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,097,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter.

PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund Company Profile

PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index ETF, formerly PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Fund ETF, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide total return that closely corresponds to the total return of The BofA Merrill Lynch Long US Treasury Principal STRIPS Index (the Index) by investing at least 80% of its total assets (exclusive of collateral held from securities lending) in the component securities of the Index.

