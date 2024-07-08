PJX Resources (CVE:PJX) Shares Up 5.6%

Shares of PJX Resources Inc. (CVE:PJX – Get Free Report) traded up 5.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.29. 168,624 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 90% from the average session volume of 88,718 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 9.49 and a quick ratio of 9.00. The firm has a market cap of C$55.71 million, a P/E ratio of -27.00 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.24.

PJX Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, cobalt, and copper deposits. Its flagship mineral property is the Dewdney Trail property covers an area of approximately 10,000 hectares located in northeast of Cranbrook, British Columbia.

