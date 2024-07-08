PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 303 Shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Free Report) by 37.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,111 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Vicor were worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VICR. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vicor during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vicor by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vicor by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,819 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 3,055 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in Vicor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vicor by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,743 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Vicor news, VP Nancy L. Grava sold 1,277 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total transaction of $43,303.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 2,150 shares of company stock worth $72,275 in the last quarter. 31.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:VICR opened at $33.03 on Monday. Vicor Co. has a one year low of $30.90 and a one year high of $98.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.03 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.14.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.04). Vicor had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The firm had revenue of $83.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Vicor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vicor in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Vicor from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components provide AC line rectification, input filtering, power factor correction, and transient protection; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

