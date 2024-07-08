PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 709 Shares of Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report) by 27.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,273 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Energy were worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 93.9% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,587,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221,588 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Liberty Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,278,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Liberty Energy by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,546,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,522,000 after acquiring an additional 893,563 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Liberty Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,877,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 522.2% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 897,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,275,000 after acquiring an additional 752,980 shares in the last quarter. 98.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 20,000 shares of Liberty Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total value of $405,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,758,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,893,551.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Ryan T. Gosney sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $47,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 170,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,015,727. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total transaction of $405,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,758,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,893,551.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 171,626 shares of company stock worth $3,840,833 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LBRT. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup upgraded Liberty Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Liberty Energy from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on Liberty Energy from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

Liberty Energy Price Performance

Liberty Energy stock opened at $20.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.88. Liberty Energy Inc. has a one year low of $13.36 and a one year high of $24.75.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Liberty Energy had a return on equity of 26.46% and a net margin of 10.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.22%.

Liberty Energy Profile

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

