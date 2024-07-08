PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 7,646 Shares of Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN – Free Report) by 2,918.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,908 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,646 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Inogen were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INGN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Inogen by 84.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,288 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Inogen by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,782 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 2,782 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Inogen during the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Inogen in the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Olympiad Research LP acquired a new stake in shares of Inogen in the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INGN has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Inogen in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Inogen from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Inogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Inogen news, EVP Jason Somer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.56, for a total transaction of $85,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,452 shares in the company, valued at $38,109.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Inogen Price Performance

INGN opened at $8.25 on Monday. Inogen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.13 and a fifty-two week high of $10.81. The company has a market capitalization of $194.54 million, a P/E ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.36.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical technology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $78.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.67 million. Inogen had a negative net margin of 30.07% and a negative return on equity of 42.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.63) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Inogen, Inc. will post -2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Inogen Profile

(Free Report)

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

Featured Articles

