PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires New Position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FPEI. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $185,000. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $253,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 15,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 3,456 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $314,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF alerts:

First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF Price Performance

FPEI stock opened at $18.44 on Monday. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12 month low of $16.44 and a 12 month high of $18.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.11.

About First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF

The First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPEI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide current income and total return by investing in global institutional preferred and income-producing debt securities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.