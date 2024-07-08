PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Free Report) by 144.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,564 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Beam Therapeutics were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,393,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,702,000 after buying an additional 609,998 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Beam Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,673,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 118.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 260,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,091,000 after purchasing an additional 141,102 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Beam Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,852,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 197,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,752,000 after purchasing an additional 34,943 shares during the last quarter. 99.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Beam Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BEAM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on Beam Therapeutics from $42.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Beam Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Beam Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.18.

Beam Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BEAM opened at $23.08 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -12.97 and a beta of 1.87. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.95 and a 1-year high of $49.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.69.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.21. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 37.33% and a negative return on equity of 15.46%. The firm had revenue of $7.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.33) EPS. Beam Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 69.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO John M. Evans sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $1,470,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 998,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,459,403.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Beam Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease or beta-thalassemia; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; BEAM-201, an anti-CD7 CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.