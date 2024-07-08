PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Boosts Position in Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Free Report) by 265.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,544 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Prothena were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRTA. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Prothena during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $222,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Prothena by 351.1% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,203 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 4,828 shares during the last quarter. HealthInvest Partners AB purchased a new position in Prothena during the fourth quarter valued at $303,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Prothena by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Prothena by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prothena in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Prothena in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Prothena from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Prothena from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Prothena currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

NASDAQ:PRTA opened at $20.26 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 0.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.15 and its 200 day moving average is $26.14. Prothena Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $18.69 and a fifty-two week high of $73.14.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($0.13). Prothena had a negative net margin of 193.17% and a negative return on equity of 30.48%. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.89) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Prothena Co. plc will post -4.69 EPS for the current year.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies to treat diseases caused by protein dysregulation in the United States. The company is involved in developing birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies which is in Phase IIb clinical trial; NNC6019 that is in Phase lI clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis; and BMS-986446 and PRX012, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

