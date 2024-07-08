PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 1,832 Shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Free Report) by 348.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,358 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Bank of Marin Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $432,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 17,102 shares of the bank’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 4,762 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $355,000. Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 36,983 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BMRC. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, June 27th.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp stock opened at $16.00 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.10. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 12-month low of $14.11 and a 12-month high of $23.24. The company has a market cap of $260.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 0.93.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $36.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.90 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.09% and a net margin of 9.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.25%. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.48%.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Company Profile

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to small to medium-sized businesses, not-for-profit organizations, and commercial real estate investors in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and individual retirement, health savings, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit, certificate of deposit account registry, and insured cash sweep services.

