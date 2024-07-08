PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $47,000 Stake in Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF – Free Report) by 1,979.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,327 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,167 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Waterstone Financial were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waterstone Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Waterstone Financial by 555.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Waterstone Financial during the fourth quarter worth $138,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Waterstone Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Waterstone Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $197,000. 62.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WSBF stock opened at $12.96 on Monday. Waterstone Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.62 and a 52-week high of $15.37. The stock has a market cap of $254.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.33 and its 200-day moving average is $12.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Waterstone Financial ( NASDAQ:WSBF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. Waterstone Financial had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 5.45%. The company had revenue of $32.39 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. Waterstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.39%.

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposits, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, insurance products, and trust and investment management accounts.

