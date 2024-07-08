PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $49,000 Holdings in OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its holdings in OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS – Free Report) by 90.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,165 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in OrthoPediatrics were worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 860,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,546,000 after buying an additional 10,861 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 28,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. acquired a new stake in OrthoPediatrics during the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 3,151.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in OrthoPediatrics in the 4th quarter worth about $2,035,000. 69.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get OrthoPediatrics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

KIDS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on OrthoPediatrics from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.

OrthoPediatrics Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of OrthoPediatrics stock opened at $30.81 on Monday. OrthoPediatrics Corp. has a 12-month low of $23.10 and a 12-month high of $45.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $734.20 million, a P/E ratio of -32.09 and a beta of 1.19.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $44.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.63 million. OrthoPediatrics had a negative net margin of 13.58% and a negative return on equity of 5.12%. Equities analysts expect that OrthoPediatrics Corp. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About OrthoPediatrics

(Free Report)

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, engages in designing, developing, and marketing anatomically appropriate implants, instruments, and specialized braces for children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers pediatric trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OrthoPediatrics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrthoPediatrics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.