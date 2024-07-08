PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $50,000 Stake in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN – Free Report) by 30.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 303 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CRBN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $501,000. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 4,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $404,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $264,000.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA CRBN opened at $187.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $973.34 million, a PE ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.91. iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF has a 12-month low of $143.49 and a 12-month high of $187.18.

iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (CRBN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from global firms selected for a bias toward lower carbon emissions. CRBN was launched on Dec 9, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.