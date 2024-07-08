PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $50,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) by 85.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,690 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF were worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IXC. Financial Life Advisors acquired a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,369,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 636.5% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 37,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 32,561 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,770,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,582,000 after purchasing an additional 229,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Vision MN LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $619,000.

Shares of IXC stock opened at $41.57 on Monday. iShares Global Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.95 and a fifty-two week high of $45.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.52.

iShares Global Energy ETF Profile

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

