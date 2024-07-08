PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $64,000 Stock Holdings in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Free Report) by 42.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,221 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 902 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Gentherm were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Gentherm by 211.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gentherm by 44,050.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Gentherm by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,916 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,011 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Gentherm during the 4th quarter worth about $326,000. 97.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Gentherm alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on THRM. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Gentherm from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Gentherm from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.75.

Gentherm Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:THRM opened at $48.46 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.19 and a beta of 1.46. Gentherm Incorporated has a 12 month low of $38.21 and a 12 month high of $66.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.80.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.19. Gentherm had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The business had revenue of $356.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. Gentherm’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gentherm Incorporated will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Phillip Eyler sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total transaction of $810,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 147,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,961,010.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

About Gentherm

(Free Report)

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells thermal management and pneumatic comfort technologies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units; and other climate comfort systems, including neck and shoulder conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gentherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.