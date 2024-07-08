PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Invests $65,000 in Vestis Co. (NYSE:VSTS)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vestis Co. (NYSE:VSTS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VSTS. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Vestis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Vestis in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vestis in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vestis in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vestis during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on VSTS shares. William Blair began coverage on shares of Vestis in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Vestis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on Vestis from $19.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Vestis from $20.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vestis in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Corvex Management Lp acquired 1,828,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.54 per share, for a total transaction of $17,439,205.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,973,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,844,203.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Douglas A. Pertz acquired 54,468 shares of Vestis stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.99 per share, with a total value of $653,071.32. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 195,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,345,291.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Corvex Management Lp acquired 1,828,009 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.54 per share, with a total value of $17,439,205.86. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 14,973,187 shares in the company, valued at $142,844,203.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 2,830,779 shares of company stock worth $28,501,849.

Vestis Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of VSTS opened at $11.26 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.51. Vestis Co. has a 52 week low of $8.92 and a 52 week high of $22.37.

Vestis (NYSE:VSTS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $705.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.54 million. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Vestis Co. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Vestis Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th.

Vestis Company Profile

Vestis Corporation provides uniform rentals and workplace supplies in the United States and Canada. Its products include uniform options, such as shirts, pants, outerwear, gowns, scrubs, high visibility garments, particulate-free garments, and flame-resistant garments, as well as shoes and accessories; and workplace supplies, including managed restroom supply services, first-aid supplies and safety products, floor mats, towels, and linens.

See Also

