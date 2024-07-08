PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Makes New Investment in flyExclusive, Inc. (NYSE:FLYX)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of flyExclusive, Inc. (NYSE:FLYX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.10% of flyExclusive as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new position in flyExclusive in the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of flyExclusive stock opened at $4.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.53. flyExclusive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.39 and a 12-month high of $24.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.97.

flyExclusive, Inc, through its subsidiary, LGM Enterprises, LLC., owns and operates private jets in North America. It also offers jet charter services; and aircraft maintenance, repair, overhaul (MRO) operations, and interior and exterior refurbishment services, as well as wholesale and retail ad hoc flights, a jet club program, partnership program, fractional program, and other services.

