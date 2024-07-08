PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 858 Shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Free Report) by 117.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,588 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Daqo New Energy were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy during the 4th quarter worth $11,480,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,794,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,730,000 after acquiring an additional 344,616 shares in the last quarter. Franchise Capital Ltd bought a new position in Daqo New Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,788,000. CoreCommodity Management LLC acquired a new position in Daqo New Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,291,000. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new stake in Daqo New Energy during the fourth quarter worth $2,016,000. 47.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DQ stock opened at $15.64 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.28. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of $14.21 and a 12 month high of $41.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.69.

Daqo New Energy ( NYSE:DQ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.32). Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 2.46%. The business had revenue of $415.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DQ. Daiwa Capital Markets reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Daqo New Energy in a report on Friday, March 15th. HSBC reissued a “reduce” rating and issued a $17.50 target price (down previously from $23.50) on shares of Daqo New Energy in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.63.

About Daqo New Energy

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

