PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Docebo by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Docebo in the 4th quarter worth $262,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Docebo during the fourth quarter valued at about $358,000. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. grew its position in shares of Docebo by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 65,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,184,000 after purchasing an additional 9,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Docebo in the fourth quarter worth about $486,000. 53.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DCBO stock opened at $38.04 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.52. Docebo Inc. has a one year low of $33.81 and a one year high of $56.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.91 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Docebo ( NASDAQ:DCBO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $51.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.16 million. Docebo had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 19.31%. On average, analysts expect that Docebo Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on DCBO shares. TheStreet raised Docebo from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Docebo in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Docebo from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Docebo from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Docebo from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.50.

Docebo Inc operates as a learning management software company that provides artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning platform in North America and internationally. It offers Learning Management System (LMS) to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers. The company's cloud platform consists of a learning suite, which includes Docebo Learn LMS, a cloud-based learning platform that allows learning administrators to deliver personalized learning; Docebo Shape, an AI-based learning content creation tool, which enables learning administrators to turn internal and external resources into engaging, multilingual, and microlearning content to share across the business; Docebo Content that allows off-the-shelf learning content by partnering content specialist; Docebo Learning Impact, a learning measurement tool that enables administrators to prove and improve training programs; Docebo Learn Data, which gives a comprehensive view on learning data to business results; Docebo Connect that connects Docebo to custom tech stack and making integrations; and Docebo Flow that allows businesses to directly inject learning into the flow of work.

