PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases New Stake in Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KGS. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kodiak Gas Services during the third quarter worth approximately $3,374,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kodiak Gas Services by 504.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 967,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,304,000 after acquiring an additional 807,799 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,279,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,695,000 after acquiring an additional 215,570 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kodiak Gas Services in the 4th quarter valued at $920,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 13,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. 24.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on KGS. Raymond James increased their target price on Kodiak Gas Services from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kodiak Gas Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.14.

Kodiak Gas Services Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE:KGS opened at $27.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.34 and a 12 month high of $29.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.38.

Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. Kodiak Gas Services had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 7.15%. The company had revenue of $215.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.55 million. Kodiak Gas Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kodiak Gas Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.62%. Kodiak Gas Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 172.73%.

Kodiak Gas Services Profile

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc operates contract compression infrastructure for customers in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It operates in two segments, Compression Operations and Other Services. The Compression Operations segment operates company-owned and customer-owned compression infrastructure to enable the production, gathering, and transportation of natural gas and oil.

