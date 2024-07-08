PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Raises Position in Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Free Report) by 35.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 992 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Ellington Financial were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 658,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,368,000 after purchasing an additional 111,314 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Ellington Financial by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 48,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 5,972 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ellington Financial by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 36,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 4,664 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,263,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,165,000 after acquiring an additional 53,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 408,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,195,000 after acquiring an additional 42,555 shares during the last quarter. 55.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ellington Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on EFC. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Ellington Financial from $15.50 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Ellington Financial in a research note on Friday, April 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $14.50 price target on shares of Ellington Financial in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ellington Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ellington Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.95.

Ellington Financial Stock Performance

Ellington Financial stock opened at $12.17 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 1.97. Ellington Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.88 and a 12 month high of $14.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.99, a current ratio of 46.79 and a quick ratio of 46.79.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $31.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.68 million. Ellington Financial had a net margin of 66.65% and a return on equity of 10.51%. Research analysts expect that Ellington Financial Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Ellington Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Ellington Financial’s payout ratio is 243.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CIO Michael W. Vranos sold 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $100,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 160,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,954,619.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CIO Michael W. Vranos sold 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $100,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 160,874 shares in the company, valued at $1,954,619.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CIO Michael W. Vranos sold 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total value of $71,508.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 179,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,177,418.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $272,866. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Ellington Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime mortgage; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.