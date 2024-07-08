PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 3,751 Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 67.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,751 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $61,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 130,702,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,408,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,484 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,568,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,557,000 after buying an additional 190,961 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,098,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,257,000 after buying an additional 88,767 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,574,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,557,000 after acquiring an additional 56,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 2,274,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,722,000 after acquiring an additional 116,439 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FNDF stock opened at $35.85 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.69. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $30.16 and a twelve month high of $36.57. The company has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.78.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

