Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.31.

Several research firms have commented on PSNY. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective (down previously from $3.00) on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Polestar Automotive Holding UK from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Citigroup cut their target price on Polestar Automotive Holding UK from $2.50 to $1.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research note on Monday, July 1st.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Polestar Automotive Holding UK

Polestar Automotive Holding UK stock opened at $0.97 on Monday. Polestar Automotive Holding UK has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $4.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.48.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 20,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 5,115 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 279,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 6,528 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Polestar Automotive Holding UK

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

