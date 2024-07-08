Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Bought by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Pool were worth $5,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in POOL. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 590 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Czech National Bank increased its position in shares of Pool by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 6,805 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,746,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pool by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 127 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 6.1% in the first quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 640 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pool Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of Pool stock traded up $4.94 on Monday, hitting $304.72. 214,071 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 352,632. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Pool Co. has a 12-month low of $298.07 and a 12-month high of $422.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $348.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $374.89. The company has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.00.

Pool Increases Dividend

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Pool had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. This is a boost from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Pool’s payout ratio is currently 37.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Pool from $416.00 to $356.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Stephens reduced their price objective on Pool from $425.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Bank of America cut their target price on Pool from $338.00 to $290.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Pool from $380.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Pool from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $328.00.

About Pool

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

