Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,964 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 921 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.24% of Pool worth $37,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 590 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Czech National Bank lifted its position in Pool by 0.4% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 6,805 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,746,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pool by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Pool by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 127 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Pool by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 577 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

POOL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Pool from $338.00 to $290.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Pool from $360.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Stephens lowered their target price on Pool from $425.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Pool from $370.00 to $305.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Pool from $416.00 to $356.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $328.00.

NASDAQ POOL opened at $299.78 on Monday. Pool Co. has a 52 week low of $298.07 and a 52 week high of $422.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $348.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $374.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.00.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Pool had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a $1.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.56%.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

