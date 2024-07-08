Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Stock Holdings Lifted by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,490 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 7,862 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned about 0.14% of Pool worth $21,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in Pool by 5.4% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 590 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in Pool by 0.4% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 6,805 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,746,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pool by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Pool by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 127 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 640 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of POOL opened at $299.78 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $348.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $374.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Pool Co. has a 12-month low of $298.07 and a 12-month high of $422.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.00.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.02). Pool had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 9.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This is a positive change from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is 37.56%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on POOL shares. Bank of America cut their price objective on Pool from $338.00 to $290.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Pool from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Pool from $416.00 to $356.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Stephens lowered their price target on Pool from $425.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on Pool from $370.00 to $305.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pool currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $328.00.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

