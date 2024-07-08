PowerHouse Energy Group (LON:PHE) Stock Price Up 1.7%

PowerHouse Energy Group Plc (LON:PHE – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.65 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.53 ($0.02). Approximately 15,351,869 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 27,226,643 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.50 ($0.02).

PowerHouse Energy Group Stock Up 6.0 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1.36 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 6.84 and a quick ratio of 14.93. The company has a market cap of £66.30 million, a PE ratio of -150.00 and a beta of 2.42.

PowerHouse Energy Group Company Profile

PowerHouse Energy Group Plc designs non-recyclable waste regeneration facilities to produce electricity, heat, and gases comprising hydrogen and methane in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers Distributed Modular Generation for the advanced thermal treatment of waste streams and converting them to a synthesis gas.

