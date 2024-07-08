Predator Oil & Gas (LON:PRD) Trading Up 7.1%

Predator Oil & Gas Holdings Plc (LON:PRD – Get Free Report) shares traded up 7.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 10 ($0.13) and last traded at GBX 9.90 ($0.13). 1,916,843 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 2,306,624 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.25 ($0.12).

Predator Oil & Gas Trading Up 15.5 %

The firm has a market cap of £60.33 million, a PE ratio of -925.00 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 6.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 9.48 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 9.85.

Predator Oil & Gas Company Profile

Predator Oil & Gas Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, appraisal, and development of oil and gas assets in Africa, Europe, and the Caribbean. The company owns a diversified portfolio of oil and gas interests comprising CO2 enhanced Oil Recovery project in Trinidad; 2 gas exploration and appraisal project in offshore Ireland; and gas exploration project in onshore Morocco.

