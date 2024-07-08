Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG) Holdings Raised by First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,126 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the first quarter worth approximately $823,000. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 259.7% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 6,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. WFA Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 72.3% during the first quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 6.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 692,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,786,000 after acquiring an additional 43,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PFG opened at $78.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $66.21 and a one year high of $86.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.58. The company has a market capitalization of $18.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.21.

Principal Financial Group ( NYSE:PFG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 15.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 54.20%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PFG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Principal Financial Group from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Principal Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.60.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

