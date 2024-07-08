Private Advisor Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its position in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,069 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,112 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Block were worth $2,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Block by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 4,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Block by 4.5% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 208,339 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,224,000 after acquiring an additional 9,009 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Block by 435.9% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 23,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 18,946 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Block during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Block by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 29,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,412 shares during the period. 70.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Block news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 5,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total value of $367,345.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 599,150 shares in the company, valued at $42,695,429. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total transaction of $91,070.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 93,337 shares in the company, valued at $6,651,194.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 5,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total value of $367,345.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 599,150 shares in the company, valued at $42,695,429. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 134,526 shares of company stock worth $9,111,866. Company insiders own 10.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SQ opened at $65.78 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.43, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.52. Block, Inc. has a one year low of $38.85 and a one year high of $87.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. Block had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 2.04%. As a group, analysts expect that Block, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SQ shares. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Block in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Block from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Block from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Block in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Block from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Block presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.13.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

