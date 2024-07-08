Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR) Price Target Cut to $85.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 23.44% from the stock’s previous close.

PCOR has been the topic of several other reports. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Procore Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Procore Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.88.

Get Procore Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on PCOR

Procore Technologies Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE PCOR opened at $68.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.51. Procore Technologies has a 12 month low of $48.11 and a 12 month high of $83.35. The company has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.73 and a beta of 0.75.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $269.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.13 million. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.64% and a negative return on equity of 8.25%. Equities research analysts expect that Procore Technologies will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Procore Technologies

In related news, CFO Howard Fu sold 1,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $75,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 182,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,866,465. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Procore Technologies news, CFO Howard Fu sold 1,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $75,205.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 182,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,866,465. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 68,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.97, for a total transaction of $4,689,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 530,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,557,479.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 297,554 shares of company stock worth $20,096,420. 29.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Procore Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Procore Technologies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,299,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,111,000 after buying an additional 94,190 shares during the period. Cadian Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 3,718,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,384,000 after purchasing an additional 692,218 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 4,290.2% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,334,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303,804 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $106,738,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $91,158,000. Institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

About Procore Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Procore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.