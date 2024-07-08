Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) PT Raised to $121.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $118.00 to $121.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.56% from the company’s previous close.

PRU has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $143.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.17.

NYSE:PRU opened at $116.84 on Monday. Prudential Financial has a twelve month low of $87.59 and a twelve month high of $121.39. The company has a market cap of $41.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.04). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 3.76%. The business had revenue of $15.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial will post 13.41 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Prudential Financial

In other Prudential Financial news, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential purchased 652,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.57 per share, for a total transaction of $18,000,011.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 3,883,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,065,062.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential bought 652,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.57 per share, for a total transaction of $18,000,011.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,883,390 shares in the company, valued at $107,065,062.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert Falzon sold 130,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.57, for a total value of $15,425,008.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 202,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,960,981.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prudential Financial

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 7.6% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 62,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,298,000 after acquiring an additional 4,388 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 99.3% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 3,192 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 45.8% in the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 83.8% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

