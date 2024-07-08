PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its holdings in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,788 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in PTC were worth $1,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in PTC by 108.3% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in PTC during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in PTC during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its stake in PTC by 4,285.7% during the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in PTC by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PTC Stock Performance

Shares of PTC opened at $186.46 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $178.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $22.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.18. PTC Inc. has a 52-week low of $134.61 and a 52-week high of $194.24.

Insider Activity

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $603.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.53 million. PTC had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 12.84%. Research analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Michael Ditullio sold 6,592 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.15, for a total value of $1,207,324.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 53,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,734,056.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Michael Ditullio sold 6,592 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.15, for a total value of $1,207,324.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 53,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,734,056.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,254 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.45, for a total value of $217,506.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,358,573.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,846 shares of company stock valued at $2,137,631. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PTC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price target (down from $200.00) on shares of PTC in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of PTC from $198.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of PTC from $210.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of PTC from $195.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of PTC in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.73.

About PTC

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

