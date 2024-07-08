PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Stock Holdings Increased by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 61.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,658 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in PTC were worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTC. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in PTC by 1,409.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,680,421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $294,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,081 shares during the last quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in PTC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $177,081,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in PTC by 6.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,870,249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,965,137,000 after acquiring an additional 859,227 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in PTC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,043,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of PTC by 173.8% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 543,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,050,000 after purchasing an additional 344,853 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PTC. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective (down from $200.00) on shares of PTC in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. StockNews.com raised PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of PTC in a report on Friday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on PTC from $210.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of PTC from $198.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.73.

In other PTC news, COO Michael Ditullio sold 6,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.15, for a total transaction of $1,207,324.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 53,148 shares in the company, valued at $9,734,056.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other PTC news, COO Michael Ditullio sold 6,592 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.15, for a total transaction of $1,207,324.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 53,148 shares in the company, valued at $9,734,056.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Janice Chaffin sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.20, for a total transaction of $712,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,290,813.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,846 shares of company stock worth $2,137,631. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PTC opened at $186.46 on Monday. PTC Inc. has a 52 week low of $134.61 and a 52 week high of $194.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $603.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.53 million. PTC had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 12.84%. On average, equities research analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

