Pure Cycle (PCYO) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 10th. Persons that are interested in registering for the company's earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PCYO stock opened at $9.23 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.69. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $222.35 million, a PE ratio of 34.19 and a beta of 0.92. Pure Cycle has a 1-year low of $8.94 and a 1-year high of $13.07.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Pure Cycle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th.

Pure Cycle Corporation designs, constructs, operates, and maintains water and wastewater systems in the Denver metropolitan area and Colorado Front Range in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Water and Wastewater Services, and Land Development. The company engages in the wholesale water production, storage, treatment, and distribution systems; wastewater collection and treatment systems; development of 930-acre master-planned community; oil and gas leasing business; and construction and leasing of single-family homes.

