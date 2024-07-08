Q2 2024 Earnings Estimate for Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. Issued By Capital One Financial (NYSE:GRNT)

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNTFree Report) – Capital One Financial dropped their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Granite Ridge Resources in a report released on Wednesday, July 3rd. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.15. The consensus estimate for Granite Ridge Resources’ current full-year earnings is $0.61 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Granite Ridge Resources’ FY2024 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.20 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on Granite Ridge Resources in a research note on Monday, April 29th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Granite Ridge Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Granite Ridge Resources in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.80 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Granite Ridge Resources in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.95.

Granite Ridge Resources Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of GRNT opened at $6.39 on Monday. Granite Ridge Resources has a twelve month low of $5.20 and a twelve month high of $8.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $835.45 million, a P/E ratio of 14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.17.

Granite Ridge Resources (NYSE:GRNTGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $89.00 million during the quarter. Granite Ridge Resources had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 14.35%.

Granite Ridge Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Granite Ridge Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.78%.

Insider Transactions at Granite Ridge Resources

In other news, Director Matthew Reade Miller acquired 7,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 666,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,329,487.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Matthew Reade Miller acquired 7,700 shares of Granite Ridge Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 666,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,329,487.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Luke C. Brandenberg bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.93 per share, with a total value of $29,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $513,733.69. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 31,200 shares of company stock valued at $194,135. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Granite Ridge Resources

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GRNT. Georgetown University bought a new stake in Granite Ridge Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,818,000. Howard Financial Services LTD. grew its stake in Granite Ridge Resources by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 52,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Granite Ridge Resources by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 66,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Granite Ridge Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Granite Ridge Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $9,368,000. Institutional investors own 31.56% of the company’s stock.

Granite Ridge Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc operates as a non-operated oil and gas exploration and production company. It owns a portfolio of wells and acreage across the Permian and other unconventional basins in the United States. Granite Ridge Resources, Inc is based in Dallas, Texas.

