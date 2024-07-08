Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Calibre Mining Corp. (TSE:CXB) Decreased by National Bank Financial

Calibre Mining Corp. (TSE:CXB – Free Report) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Calibre Mining in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.05. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Calibre Mining’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

Get Calibre Mining alerts:

CXB has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Calibre Mining from C$2.40 to C$2.60 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Calibre Mining from C$2.25 to C$2.75 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Calibre Mining from C$2.00 to C$2.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Calibre Mining from C$2.00 to C$3.00 in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Calibre Mining from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a report on Friday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$2.65.

Calibre Mining Trading Up 5.7 %

Shares of TSE CXB opened at C$2.05 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.71. The company has a market cap of C$1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 2.07. Calibre Mining has a 12 month low of C$1.16 and a 12 month high of C$2.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.76.

Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$177.80 million for the quarter. Calibre Mining had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 10.32%.

Insider Activity at Calibre Mining

In other Calibre Mining news, Director Darren John Hall acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$1.81 per share, for a total transaction of C$45,250.00. In other news, Director Darren John Hall bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.81 per share, for a total transaction of C$45,250.00. Also, Senior Officer Kevin James Riley sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.10, for a total transaction of C$31,500.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 28,500 shares of company stock valued at $51,620. Insiders own 16.14% of the company’s stock.

Calibre Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Nicaragua, the United States, and Canada. It primarily explores gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company was formerly known as TLC Ventures Corp. and changed its name to Calibre Mining Corp.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Calibre Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calibre Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.