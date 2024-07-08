Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Decreased by Capital One Financial

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Free Report) – Capital One Financial cut their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report issued on Wednesday, July 3rd. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.56. Capital One Financial has a “Overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ current full-year earnings is $2.25 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.23 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.69 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $319.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.21 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 30.46%.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MGY. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Truist Financial raised their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $24.50 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.11.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Stock Down 2.2 %

MGY stock opened at $25.41 on Monday. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a one year low of $19.16 and a one year high of $27.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.18 and a 200-day moving average of $23.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.02.

Institutional Trading of Magnolia Oil & Gas

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1,753.6% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 112.3% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 184.4% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John B. Walker sold 12,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total value of $306,960,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,164,961 shares in the company, valued at $106,539,702.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.87%.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings area in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

