Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Reduced by Analyst

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Free Report) – B. Riley lowered their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Office Properties Income Trust in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 3rd. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.64 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.65. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Office Properties Income Trust’s current full-year earnings is $2.42 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Office Properties Income Trust’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.43 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.52 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $1.80 to $1.60 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th.

Office Properties Income Trust Price Performance

NASDAQ OPI opened at $1.99 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $97.01 million, a P/E ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.01. Office Properties Income Trust has a 1 year low of $1.81 and a 1 year high of $8.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.92). Office Properties Income Trust had a negative return on equity of 5.76% and a negative net margin of 13.72%. The company had revenue of $139.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.28 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share.

Office Properties Income Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 19th. Office Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2.60%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Office Properties Income Trust

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 217.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,961 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Office Properties Income Trust by 101.5% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 3,098.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 4,524 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 4,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 64.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Office Properties Income Trust Company Profile

OPI is a national REIT focused on owning and leasing high quality office and mixed-use properties in select growth-oriented U.S. markets. As of December 31, 2023, approximately 64% of OPI's revenues were from investment grade rated tenants. OPI owned 152 properties as of December 31, 2023, with approximately 20.5 million square feet located in 30 states and Washington, DC In 2023, OPI was named as an Energy Star® Partner of the Year for the sixth consecutive year.

