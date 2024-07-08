Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for CNX Resources Co. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:CNX)

CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Free Report) – Analysts at Capital One Financial upped their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of CNX Resources in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 3rd. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.40 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.39. The consensus estimate for CNX Resources’ current full-year earnings is $1.32 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for CNX Resources’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

CNX has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on CNX Resources from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on CNX Resources from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on CNX Resources from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

NYSE:CNX opened at $24.53 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. CNX Resources has a twelve month low of $17.27 and a twelve month high of $26.57. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.55.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. CNX Resources had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 40.44%. The company had revenue of $381.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.13 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of CNX Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in CNX Resources by 54.1% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in CNX Resources by 113.4% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNX Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Natixis bought a new position in shares of CNX Resources in the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

